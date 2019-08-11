Comparison of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 102.43 N/A -1.22 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Demonstrates NewLink Genetics Corporation and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of NewLink Genetics Corporation and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Risk & Volatility

NewLink Genetics Corporation is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. From a competition point of view, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation is 13.3 while its Current Ratio is 13.3. Meanwhile, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown NewLink Genetics Corporation and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a 151.57% upside potential and an average target price of $4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.