Comparison of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

As Biotechnology businesses, NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 -2.70 25.95M -1.22 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 0.00 21.24M -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates NewLink Genetics Corporation and Celsion Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 1,560,808,372.43% -38.6% -33.1% Celsion Corporation 1,220,058,590.38% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility & Risk

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s 95.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. On the competitive side is, Celsion Corporation which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares and 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Celsion Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation has weaker performance than Celsion Corporation

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.