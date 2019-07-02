Comparison of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 19.75 N/A -1.44 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights NewLink Genetics Corporation and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NewLink Genetics Corporation and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

Volatility & Risk

NewLink Genetics Corporation is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. NewLink Genetics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NewLink Genetics Corporation and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 181.69% and an $4 consensus target price. Competitively Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, with potential upside of 496.82%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NewLink Genetics Corporation and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33% and 34% respectively. About 0.9% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation was less bullish than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.