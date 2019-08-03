Comparison of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTN) and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) compete with each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 24 7.90 N/A 0.64 38.54 AvalonBay Communities Inc. 200 12.46 N/A 7.23 28.89

Table 1 demonstrates New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AvalonBay Communities Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is currently more expensive than AvalonBay Communities Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AvalonBay Communities Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 5.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AvalonBay Communities Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s consensus target price is $210.2, while its potential upside is 2.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AvalonBay Communities Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.75% and 96.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.37% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -1.32% 0.96% 2.25% 9.58% 2.8% 12.28% AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0.94% 3.2% 3.79% 9.18% 21.27% 19.96%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. was less bullish than AvalonBay Communities Inc.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities Inc. beats New York Mortgage Trust Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. As of January 31, 2009, the company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities. The companyÂ’s markets are located in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States. AvalonBay Communities has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.