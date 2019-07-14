Comparison of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

We are contrasting New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 6 7.11 N/A 0.63 9.57 Camden Property Trust 100 10.63 N/A 1.61 63.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Camden Property Trust. Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Camden Property Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Camden Property Trust 0.00% 4.5% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.93 beta. Camden Property Trust’s 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.56 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Camden Property Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Camden Property Trust 0 0 4 3.00

New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s average price target is $6.63, while its potential upside is 6.42%. Competitively Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $110, with potential upside of 1.19%. The information presented earlier suggests that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. looks more robust than Camden Property Trust as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Camden Property Trust are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 92.8% respectively. 0.5% are New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Camden Property Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -2.88% -0.82% -4.27% -0.49% -0.66% 2.89% Camden Property Trust 2.85% -0.97% 2.82% 9.75% 17.83% 15.34%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Camden Property Trust.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats on 10 of the 10 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities. The firmÂ’s properties principally consist of mid-rise buildings and two-and three-story buildings with various amenities, such as swimming pools and a clubhouse, whirlpool spas, tennis courts, and controlled-access gates. Camden Property Trust was founded on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.