Comparison of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF)

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp Inc. 11 5.58 N/A 0.78 14.78 MSB Financial Corp. 17 4.46 N/A 0.81 20.04

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of New York Community Bancorp Inc. and MSB Financial Corp. MSB Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to New York Community Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. New York Community Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than MSB Financial Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MSB Financial Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Competitively, MSB Financial Corp. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.34 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for New York Community Bancorp Inc. and MSB Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MSB Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s downside potential is -9.16% at a $11.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both New York Community Bancorp Inc. and MSB Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 63.5% and 21.7% respectively. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of MSB Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Community Bancorp Inc. 5.78% 14.05% 1.32% 0.87% 6.46% 22.53% MSB Financial Corp. 2.19% 4.84% -5.3% -8.71% -22.15% -8.96%

For the past year New York Community Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while MSB Financial Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors MSB Financial Corp. beats New York Community Bancorp Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, club accounts, and six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.