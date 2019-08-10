Comparison of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) and ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Both New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) and ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp Inc. 11 5.07 N/A 0.78 14.78 ESSA Bancorp Inc. 15 3.20 N/A 1.07 14.35

Table 1 highlights New York Community Bancorp Inc. and ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ESSA Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than New York Community Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of ESSA Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has New York Community Bancorp Inc. and ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ESSA Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.98 beta means New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s 79.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.21 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for New York Community Bancorp Inc. and ESSA Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 ESSA Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential is 0.09% at a $11.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New York Community Bancorp Inc. and ESSA Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.5% and 43.7% respectively. 1.9% are New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Community Bancorp Inc. 5.78% 14.05% 1.32% 0.87% 6.46% 22.53% ESSA Bancorp Inc. 1.05% 1.19% 0.39% 0.39% -2.23% -1.67%

For the past year New York Community Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while ESSA Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors New York Community Bancorp Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated 26 full-service banking offices, including 11 offices in Monroe County, 4 offices in Lehigh County, 5 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.