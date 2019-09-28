Comparison of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 0.00 71.62M -1.92 0.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 22 1.20 74.66M 0.32 65.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1,112,111,801.24% -47.3% -6.7% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 333,154,841.59% 3.3% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 6.79% for New Senior Investment Group Inc. with average price target of $7.08. Meanwhile, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s average price target is $22.33, while its potential downside is -0.84%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, New Senior Investment Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares and 92.9% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares. About 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6%

For the past year New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats New Senior Investment Group Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.