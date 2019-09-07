Comparison of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

As REIT – Residential businesses, New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment Corp. 16 5.28 N/A 1.43 10.96 AGNC Investment Corp. 17 -12.24 N/A -1.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for New Residential Investment Corp. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.7% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 1% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

New Residential Investment Corp.’s 1.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. AGNC Investment Corp.’s 0.25 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown New Residential Investment Corp. and AGNC Investment Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 AGNC Investment Corp. 0 2 1 2.33

New Residential Investment Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.78% and an $18.25 consensus target price. Competitively AGNC Investment Corp. has a consensus target price of $17.33, with potential upside of 15.07%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that New Residential Investment Corp. seems more appealing than AGNC Investment Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of New Residential Investment Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.2% of AGNC Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of New Residential Investment Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are AGNC Investment Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Residential Investment Corp. 1.29% 1.49% -6.55% -7.1% -12.74% 10.42% AGNC Investment Corp. -1.72% 2.21% -2.61% -4.46% -12.6% -2.28%

For the past year New Residential Investment Corp. has 10.42% stronger performance while AGNC Investment Corp. has -2.28% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors New Residential Investment Corp. beats AGNC Investment Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.