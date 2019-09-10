Comparison of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) and Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) and Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) compete with each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 93 5.74 N/A 1.50 69.77 Grand Canyon Education Inc. 120 8.86 N/A 4.73 23.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Grand Canyon Education Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Grand Canyon Education Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 5.7% Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 16.3%

Risk & Volatility

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.55 beta. Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Grand Canyon Education Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.6% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares and 99.6% of Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. -2.64% 5.98% 11.15% 38.01% 18.6% 90.31% Grand Canyon Education Inc. -14.95% -7.88% -9.04% 17.84% -5.89% 13.14%

For the past year New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. was more bullish than Grand Canyon Education Inc.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education Inc. beats New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.