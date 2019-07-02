Comparison of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Both New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.61 N/A 1.12 12.54 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.17 N/A 0.19 76.51

Table 1 highlights New Mountain Finance Corporation and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than New Mountain Finance Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. New Mountain Finance Corporation is currently more affordable than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us New Mountain Finance Corporation and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 7.84% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both New Mountain Finance Corporation and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 62.13% respectively. Insiders held 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust -1.04% -1.25% 2.07% -0.14% -4.75% 9.46%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats on 5 of the 8 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation.