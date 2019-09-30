Comparison of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 0.00 N/A 1.12 12.32 Encore Capital Group Inc. 35 0.46 27.71M 4.76 7.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of New Mountain Finance Corporation and Encore Capital Group Inc. Encore Capital Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than New Mountain Finance Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 78,387,553.04% 18.5% 3.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both New Mountain Finance Corporation and Encore Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 0% respectively. 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats New Mountain Finance Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.