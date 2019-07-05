Comparison of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.64 N/A 1.12 12.54 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.34 N/A 0.06 261.09

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than New Mountain Finance Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of New Mountain Finance Corporation and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New Mountain Finance Corporation’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 6.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.99% 0.95% 3.91% 5.36% 0.07% 12.54%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation.