Comparison of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.57 N/A 1.12 12.32 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.71 N/A 0.14 43.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than New Mountain Finance Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows New Mountain Finance Corporation and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for New Mountain Finance Corporation and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

New Mountain Finance Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 10.78% and an $15 average price target. Competitively BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has a consensus price target of $5.5, with potential upside of 1.10%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, New Mountain Finance Corporation is looking more favorable than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation was less bullish than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.