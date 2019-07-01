Comparison of New Frontier Corporation (NFC) and One Madison Corporation (:)

New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and One Madison Corporation (:) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 One Madison Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates New Frontier Corporation and One Madison Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us New Frontier Corporation and One Madison Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% One Madison Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation shares and 67.11% of One Madison Corporation shares. Comparatively, 23.3% are One Madison Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation -0.03% 1.11% 2.56% 4.48% 0% 2.35% One Madison Corporation 0.1% 0% 1.79% 5.34% 0% 2.19%

For the past year New Frontier Corporation was more bullish than One Madison Corporation.

Summary

New Frontier Corporation beats One Madison Corporation on 3 of the 3 factors.