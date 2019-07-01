Comparison of New Frontier Corporation (NFC) and One Madison Corporation (:)

New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and One Madison Corporation (:) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|One Madison Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Demonstrates New Frontier Corporation and One Madison Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us New Frontier Corporation and One Madison Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|One Madison Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation shares and 67.11% of One Madison Corporation shares. Comparatively, 23.3% are One Madison Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Frontier Corporation
|-0.03%
|1.11%
|2.56%
|4.48%
|0%
|2.35%
|One Madison Corporation
|0.1%
|0%
|1.79%
|5.34%
|0%
|2.19%
For the past year New Frontier Corporation was more bullish than One Madison Corporation.
Summary
New Frontier Corporation beats One Madison Corporation on 3 of the 3 factors.
