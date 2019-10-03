Comparison of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

We will be contrasting the differences between New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Real Estate Development industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 59 0.00 1.66M 1.02 59.75 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 20 0.00 348.02M 1.95 9.92

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Property Partners L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 2,824,089.83% -10.5% 1.5% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 1,780,153,452.69% 7.3% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Competitively, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.4% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.85% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0.49% 3.97% -3.17% 12.88% -12.73% 9.03% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 1.2% 2.93% -7.34% 7.63% -5.06% 19.85%

For the past year New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Brookfield Property Partners L.P. beats New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership.

