Comparison of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 0.00 2.07M -0.13 0.00 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 0.00 20.47M 0.19 3.43

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has New Concept Energy Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 128,499,596.50% -8.5% -3.8% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 3,767,022,451.23% 18.9% 18.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.82 beta indicates that New Concept Energy Inc. is 82.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. has 25.52% stronger performance while SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has -20.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I beats New Concept Energy Inc.