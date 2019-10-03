Comparison of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Concept Energy Inc.
|2
|0.00
|2.07M
|-0.13
|0.00
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|1
|0.00
|20.47M
|0.19
|3.43
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has New Concept Energy Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Concept Energy Inc.
|128,499,596.50%
|-8.5%
|-3.8%
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|3,767,022,451.23%
|18.9%
|18.9%
Risk & Volatility
A 1.82 beta indicates that New Concept Energy Inc. is 82.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Concept Energy Inc.
|2.77%
|-6.53%
|-15.92%
|0.05%
|-31.89%
|25.52%
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|-1.95%
|0.84%
|-34.26%
|-34.85%
|-56.02%
|-20.29%
For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. has 25.52% stronger performance while SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has -20.29% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I beats New Concept Energy Inc.
