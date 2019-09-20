Comparison of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Both New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 14.16 N/A -0.13 0.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.78 N/A 2.06 14.62

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows New Concept Energy Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

New Concept Energy Inc. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of New Concept Energy Inc. are 21.9 and 21.9. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 0.8 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. New Concept Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered New Concept Energy Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is $34.8, which is potential 19.42% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares and 37.9% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares. Comparatively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. was more bullish than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats New Concept Energy Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.