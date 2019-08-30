Comparison of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 11.94 N/A -0.13 0.00 Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.20 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of New Concept Energy Inc. and Approach Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

New Concept Energy Inc. is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.82 beta. From a competition point of view, Approach Resources Inc. has a 3.07 beta which is 207.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of New Concept Energy Inc. are 21.9 and 21.9. Competitively, Approach Resources Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. New Concept Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for New Concept Energy Inc. and Approach Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Approach Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 97.34% and its average price target is $0.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares and 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Approach Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. has 25.52% stronger performance while Approach Resources Inc. has -69.05% weaker performance.

Summary

New Concept Energy Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Approach Resources Inc.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.