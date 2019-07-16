Comparison of Nevro Corp. (NVRO) and Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY)

Both Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 55 5.19 N/A -1.64 0.00 Natus Medical Incorporated 28 1.70 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nevro Corp. and Natus Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nevro Corp. and Natus Medical Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6% Natus Medical Incorporated 0.00% -4.5% -2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Nevro Corp.’s 0.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 81.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 0.54 beta and it is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nevro Corp. are 6.3 and 4.9. Competitively, Natus Medical Incorporated has 2.1 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nevro Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Natus Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Nevro Corp. and Natus Medical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 2 4 2.67 Natus Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Nevro Corp. has an average price target of $61, and a -6.08% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Nevro Corp. shares and 88.3% of Natus Medical Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of Nevro Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Natus Medical Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. -0.95% -7.06% 25.8% 48.52% -18.63% 60.09% Natus Medical Incorporated -2.91% 4.03% -1.74% -13.02% -26.2% -23.45%

For the past year Nevro Corp. had bullish trend while Natus Medical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Nevro Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Natus Medical Incorporated.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; NicView streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit; and nursery essential products used in the everyday operation of a newborn intensive care unit. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.