Comparison of Nevro Corp. (NVRO) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)

Both Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 53 5.04 N/A -1.64 0.00 Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.43 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nevro Corp. and Micron Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nevro Corp. and Micron Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6% Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -8.5%

Risk and Volatility

Nevro Corp. has a beta of 0.19 and its 81.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Micron Solutions Inc. has a 0.38 beta and it is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nevro Corp. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Micron Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Nevro Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Micron Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Nevro Corp. and Micron Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 2 4 2.67 Micron Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nevro Corp.’s downside potential is -3.19% at a $61 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Nevro Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Micron Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Nevro Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.5% of Micron Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. -0.95% -7.06% 25.8% 48.52% -18.63% 60.09% Micron Solutions Inc. 0% -3.77% -3.77% -28.54% -32.18% -4.14%

For the past year Nevro Corp. has 60.09% stronger performance while Micron Solutions Inc. has -4.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Nevro Corp. beats Micron Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.