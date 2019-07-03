Comparison of Nevro Corp. (NVRO) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)

Since Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 53 5.04 N/A -1.64 0.00 CHF Solutions Inc. 6 1.25 N/A -45.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nevro Corp. and CHF Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6% CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -342.6% -274.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.19 beta means Nevro Corp.’s volatility is 81.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. CHF Solutions Inc. has a 2.55 beta and it is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nevro Corp. are 6.3 and 4.9 respectively. Its competitor CHF Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Nevro Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CHF Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nevro Corp. and CHF Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 2 4 2.67 CHF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$61 is Nevro Corp.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -3.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Nevro Corp. shares and 24.3% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares. Nevro Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 1.2% are CHF Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. -0.95% -7.06% 25.8% 48.52% -18.63% 60.09% CHF Solutions Inc. 4.55% -9.58% -56.47% -76.32% -90.97% -46.16%

For the past year Nevro Corp. had bullish trend while CHF Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nevro Corp. beats CHF Solutions Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.