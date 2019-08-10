Comparison of Nevro Corp. (NVRO) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 58 6.15 N/A -2.50 0.00 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 39 6.85 N/A 0.05 848.70

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nevro Corp. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Nevro Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.29 beta. In other hand, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has beta of 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nevro Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Nevro Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Nevro Corp. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 2 4 2.67 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nevro Corp.’s downside potential is -18.08% at a $61 consensus price target. On the other hand, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s potential downside is -12.71% and its consensus price target is $41. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cardiovascular Systems Inc. seems more appealing than Nevro Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nevro Corp. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 94.8% respectively. Nevro Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.61% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86%

For the past year Nevro Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats Nevro Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.