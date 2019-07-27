Comparison of Nevro Corp. (NVRO) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 56 5.23 N/A -1.64 0.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 26 602.07 N/A -1.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nevro Corp. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nevro Corp. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nevro Corp. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is 28.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.5. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nevro Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nevro Corp. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 2 4 2.67 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$61 is Nevro Corp.’s average target price while its potential downside is -6.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Nevro Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.4% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Nevro Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. -0.95% -7.06% 25.8% 48.52% -18.63% 60.09% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 30.85% 57.94% 102.1% 113.81% 0% 109.99%

For the past year Nevro Corp. was less bullish than Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. beats Nevro Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.