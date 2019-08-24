Comparison of Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Since Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 uniQure N.V. 61 240.38 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neurotrope Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neurotrope Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

Neurotrope Inc. has a beta of 2.3 and its 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. uniQure N.V. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neurotrope Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.1 and a Quick Ratio of 23.1. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Neurotrope Inc. and uniQure N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00

uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $81 average target price and a 52.46% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neurotrope Inc. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.