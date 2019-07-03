Comparison of Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

We will be comparing the differences between Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 12.99 N/A -2.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neurotrope Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neurotrope Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 while its Quick Ratio is 23.1. On the competitive side is, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.4% of Neurotrope Inc. shares and 74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. was more bullish than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.