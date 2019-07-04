Comparison of Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 6 530.90 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neurotrope Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neurotrope Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Risk & Volatility

Neurotrope Inc. is 178.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.78 beta. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s beta is 3.19 which is 219.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. Its competitor Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Neurotrope Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neurotrope Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 73.6% respectively. Insiders owned 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.