Comparison of Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics Inc. 14 3.31 N/A -1.51 0.00 Twist Bioscience Corporation 26 20.52 N/A -3.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuronetics Inc. and Twist Bioscience Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuronetics Inc. and Twist Bioscience Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7% Twist Bioscience Corporation 0.00% 264.4% -63.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neuronetics Inc. is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Twist Bioscience Corporation is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. Neuronetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.7% of Neuronetics Inc. shares and 30.3% of Twist Bioscience Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2% of Neuronetics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 21.09% are Twist Bioscience Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuronetics Inc. 4.2% -4.8% -30.35% -29.28% -53.37% -38.45% Twist Bioscience Corporation 5.41% 13.88% 34.88% 44.78% 0% 46.04%

For the past year Neuronetics Inc. has -38.45% weaker performance while Twist Bioscience Corporation has 46.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Twist Bioscience Corporation beats Neuronetics Inc.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.