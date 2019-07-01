Comparison of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 82 15.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.7 beta means Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 70.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.7 beta which makes it 170.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.8. Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$105.4 is Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 23.71%. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.25 consensus target price and a 392.42% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.