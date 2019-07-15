Comparison of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT)

As Biotechnology companies, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 83 15.09 N/A -0.47 0.00 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9%

Risk & Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.7 beta, while its volatility is 70.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 16 and has 15.6 Quick Ratio. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $105.4, while its potential upside is 22.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares and 9.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 0.9% are Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.