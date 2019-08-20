Comparison of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Since Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.69 N/A -0.47 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.3 beta indicates that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. ContraFect Corporation’s 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are 8.8 and 8.6. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 11.49% at a $108.25 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 37.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.