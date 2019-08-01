Comparison of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.59 N/A -0.47 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Risk and Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.7 beta, while its volatility is 70.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Chiasma Inc. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Chiasma Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 10.86% upside potential and an average target price of $106.86. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s average target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 145.90%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Chiasma Inc. is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.4% respectively. 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.