Comparison of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 87 15.26 N/A -0.47 0.00 ArQule Inc. 8 105.70 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility & Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are 8.8 and 8.6. Competitively, ArQule Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 10.33% at a $111.25 average target price. Competitively the average target price of ArQule Inc. is $9, which is potential 7.27% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than ArQule Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares and 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares. 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than ArQule Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats ArQule Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.