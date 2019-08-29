Comparison of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

This is a contrast between Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 85 14.73 N/A -0.47 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 39.53 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Alector Inc. which has a 7.9 Current Ratio and a 7.9 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 11.17% upside potential and an average price target of $108.25. Competitively the average price target of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 66.87% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Alector Inc. is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.1% respectively. 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Alector Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.