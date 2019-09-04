Comparison of Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 7 221.14 N/A -7.08 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.65 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuralstem Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 6.23% are Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend while Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.