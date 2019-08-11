Comparison of Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 8.89 N/A -7.08 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Neuralstem Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.3 Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. was more bearish than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.