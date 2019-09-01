Comparison of Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 7 225.31 N/A -7.08 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuralstem Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk and Volatility

Neuralstem Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.94 beta. From a competition point of view, MediciNova Inc. has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.8 and has 34.8 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Neuralstem Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of MediciNova Inc. is $22, which is potential 154.04% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares. 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend while MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.