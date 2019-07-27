Comparison of Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

As Biotechnology companies, Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 9 9.81 N/A -0.33 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 16.79 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.61 beta indicates that Neuralstem Inc. is 161.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has beta of 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Neuralstem Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 199.76% and its consensus target price is $25.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.52%. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.