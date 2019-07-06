Comparison of Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Since Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 24.06 N/A -0.33 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 17.31 N/A -17.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuralstem Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Neuralstem Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 197.62% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuralstem Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has 43.63% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.