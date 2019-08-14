Comparison of Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 8.56 N/A -7.08 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 439.24 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Neuralstem Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.