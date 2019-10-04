Comparison of Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Both Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 6 276.11 N/A -7.08 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 25.17M -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuralstem Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuralstem Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,652,590,335.22% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.8 and 13.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 23.4%. Insiders owned 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.