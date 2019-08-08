Comparison of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.43 N/A 1.00 5.46 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares and 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.