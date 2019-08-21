Comparison of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.68 N/A 1.00 5.46 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.90 N/A 1.14 9.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares and 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.44% are Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.