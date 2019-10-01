Comparison of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.00 5.46 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.43 21.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.