Comparison of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.20
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.18% and 27.32%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|1.47%
|1.84%
|6.59%
|11.25%
|7.32%
|12.05%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.18%
|-1.06%
|1.32%
|3.43%
|-3.98%
|3.82%
For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
