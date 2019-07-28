Comparison of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.20 N/A -0.32 0.00 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.18% and 27.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 1.47% 1.84% 6.59% 11.25% 7.32% 12.05% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.18% -1.06% 1.32% 3.43% -3.98% 3.82%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.