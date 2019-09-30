Comparison of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.76 16.28 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.