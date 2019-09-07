Comparison of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

We are comparing Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.21 N/A 0.76 16.28 Moelis & Company 37 2.23 N/A 2.29 15.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Moelis & Company. Moelis & Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Moelis & Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $43.5, with potential upside of 31.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 93% of Moelis & Company shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Moelis & Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Moelis & Company.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.