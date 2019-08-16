Comparison of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.49 N/A 0.76 16.28 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.25 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats CM Finance Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.