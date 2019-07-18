Comparison of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.27 N/A 0.02 468.42

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26.94% respectively. 28.58% are Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.