Comparison of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.78 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.49% respectively. 28.58% are Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.